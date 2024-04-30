﻿ ﻿ ﻿Oluropo Dada emerges 13th president of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has elected Oluropo Dada as its 13th President and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Dada, the Institute’s former 1st Vice President, succeeded the erstwhile President, Oluwole Adeosun, whose tenure was characterised by many laudable achievements.

His election is in line with CIS seamless succession policy, and brand positioning.

Dada’s election was announced in a statement, signed by the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive , Josiah Akerewusi, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Under the new change of baton, the Institute’s 2nd Vice President, Fiona Ahimie, has also emerged the 1st Vice President.

By the Institute’s tradition, Dada shall be formerly decorated with the paraphernalia of office in a high profile event called investiture at a later date.

Earlier in his Statement, during the Annual General Meeting, Adeosun thanked all members of the Institute’s working committees and staff of the secretariat for their commitment and excellent job during the review period, saying: ” I re-affirm that the Governing Council and Office Holders shall continue to work hard towards getting the Securities and Investment profession registered family in the hearts of young Nigerian scholars as their career of choice, and CIS as the model for other professional bodies to follow.”

Stockbrokers showered encomiums on the outgoing President and his Team for many laudable achievements that have raised the bar, including advocacy.

A past President, Oladipo Aina said: ” A lot has been done. I wish the outgoing President well. The new Team must deliver more. Every new President and his Team must move the scale up. ”

The New President : Who’s Oluropo Dada

Oluropo Dada, is an accomplished stockbroker, consummate banker, and a Dealing Clerk of The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS) where he served as Second and First Vice President respectively. He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB).

Dada graduated from Leeds Business School of Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Corporate Governance. Before this, he was at the University of Lagos between 1985 and 1988 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and later earned a Master in Business Administration (MBA)

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (MCSI), United Kingdom as well as the Chartered Institute of Directors, (C-IOD), Nigeria. Dada was a former member of the Senior Management Staff of Marina International Bank Limited, which later merged with Access Bank Plc, where he doubled as Group Head,Capital Market Division, and General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of Marina Securities Limited, now part of Coronation Securities Limited.

He is a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Network Capital Limited, a Dealing License Holder of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. His work experience covers Stock broking, Issuing House Activities, Credit Appraisal, Accounting, Investment Advisory Services, and General Administration.