Donald Trump arrives court to face trial in hush payment case, first ex-president of US to face criminal trial

Donald Trump has arrived at a New York court set to stand trial over alleged “hush money” payments to a porn star and a Playboy model, in the first ever criminal case brought against a former US President.

Donald Trump’s trial on Monday begins with jury selection, which is expected to last about a week.

Justice Juan Merchan has made public the questionnaire that all potential jurors will answer.

The 42 questions include which media outlets the potential jurors follow, if they have ever attended a Trump rally and if they support movements such as QAnon, Proud Boys or Antifa.

The questionnaire also asks if they have strong beliefs about Trump or the case. Another question reads, “Do you have any feelings or opinions about how Mr. Trump is being treated in this case?”

Some individuals may be automatically disqualified from the jury based on their answers to the questionnaire.

About 100 potential jurors at a time are expected to be brought into the courtroom where defense attorneys and the prosecution will ask them questions.

The lawyers can reject anyone “for cause” when their answers suggest the person may not be impartial. Each side can also reject 10 for almost any reason through “peremptory challenges.”

The process ends when 12 jurors and up to six alternates are chosen.

Trump speaks as he arrives to court

Trump criticized the case against him as an ‘outrage’

He spoke briefly to reporters after arriving at the court in Manhattan.

When Trump arrived at court

Mic checks underway in court

Prosecutors have entered the courtroom and are taking their seats at the people’s table. Mic checks are underway but there is no sign of Donald Trump’s team yet.

Potential jurors will start by answering 42 questions

‘Simple rules’ for the media

The entrance to the press overflow room is tightly controlled, with uniformed police officers patrolling the aisles and enforcing strict rules around the use of electronic devices (laptops are fine, phones permitted for messaging only).

There is absolutely no photos, video or recording of any kind. Signs posted around the courtroom warn “breaking these simple rules” will lead to the courtroom being closed for everyone.

Outside court: the secret service and police stand guard

Trump has arrived at New York County Criminal Court

He is inside the building after his motorcade pulled up outside the courthouse.

Watch it again: Trump waving as he departed for court

Trump on trial – our courts reporter’s lowdown

I’m Luc Cohen, New York courts reporter at Reuters. This year, I’ve covered civil trials where Trump has been ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for fraud and defamation , and have been in the courtroom for pretrial hearings in the hush money criminal case.

Donald Trump has tried hard to avoid making history. His lawyers have flooded New York courts with last-minute motions aimed at preventing him from becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal trial. But they have come up empty.

For much of the next two months, Trump will divide his time between political rallies in swing states and a trial by jury in a Manhattan courthouse on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star nearly eight years ago.

The trial will focus public attention on the final weeks of his 2016 run, when his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide the payment. He denies any encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

To some, the subject matter may seem tawdry or less important than the three other criminal indictments he faces, which stem from his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2020.

But Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges, has argued the case is really about an effort to corrupt the 2016 election.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Wednesday shows a firm majority of U.S. voters agree: 64% described the charges as at least “somewhat serious,” including roughly four in 10 Republicans and two-thirds of independents.

Trump’s other criminal cases will keep moving forward throughout the roughly two-month hush money trial. During the trial’s second week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the former president’s arguments that he should be immune from criminal prosecution in his federal election interference case.

The jury is still out on how much a conviction in the hush-money case would hurt his election campaign. But opinion polls show that some Republicans would not vote for him if he were convicted of a felony.

One thing is certain: For the next few weeks Trump will now have to devote his time and messaging to both persuading Americans to vote for him and convincing a Manhattan jury of his innocence.