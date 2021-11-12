Henrietta Onwuegbuzie (Ph.D), Director, MBA Programmes at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University

Henrietta Onwuegbuzie (Ph.D), is currently the Director of MBA Programmes at Lagos Business School. She is also one of the first African Visiting Faculty at Yale School of Management, US. She has an MSc (with honours) in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Navarre, Spain, an MBA from Lagos Business School, Nigeria, and a PhD in Entrepreneurship, from Lancaster University, UK.

Onwuegbuzie is also a globally certified management consultant and is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants in Nigeria. She is a life member of the Beta Gamma Sigma group, which admits only high performers in the top 5% of Schools, worldwide.

Prior to joining the LBS faculty, she managed educational projects for women’s development in different states in Nigeria and subsequently, worked in the banking industry with key responsibilities for blue chip companies and multinationals in the corporate banking sector.

Henrietta sits on the Board of a number of Nigerian companies, and has extensive consulting experience, spanning projects at the state level to conglomerates and SME’s in various industries. On a voluntary basis, she mentors a number of aspiring and established entrepreneurs.

Read Also: Financial Times Ranks Lagos Business School as Best Executive Education Provider in Africa

Lagos Business School

She is passionate about economic development and social transformation in Nigeria and Africa, and has initiated the creation of over 100 profitable, social impact businesses through the MBA and executive programmes at LBS.

She has also presented award winning papers at various international conferences on entrepreneurship and sustainable development. In 2013, she was conferred the African Women Development Champion Award by the Centre for Economic and Leadership Development. In the same year, she was appointed one of the national mentors for the YouWin entrepreneurship programme, which was driven from the office of the president.

In 2015, Onwuegbuzie was conferred a certificate of recognition in New York by LEAP, a UN working group under the Principles of Responsible Management Education (PRME) sector, in recognition of her ground-breaking work in developing change accelerators. She has been rated top 4% among Nigerian top executives in the education management industry.

Her areas of expertise include entrepreneurship and impact investing. She is passionate about the attainment of sustainable socio-economic development in Nigeria and Africa, and is determined to ensure Africans are positioned to take advantage of the opportunities present by the AfCFTA.

According to Henrietta, the three main ideas she believes can help women become successful on Boards and in life are excellence, character and empathy. By excellence, she refers to being the best that you can be at what you do. By character, she refers to being authentic and being a principled person, and by empathy, she refers to knowing how to put yourself in the shoes of others.