Damilola Hassan – Managing Director, Meristem Trustees Ltd

Damilola Hassan heads the Trustees Division of Meristem. In her 13 years at Meristem, she has contributed a lot of growth to the organisation, harnessing her comprehensive experience in investment advisory, asset management, marketing and corporate communications and client relationship management. Her contributions have positioned Meristem as the choice investment partner in the Nigerian Capital Market.

For over 19 years, Meristem has innovated, grown and provided financial services for individuals and corporations in Nigeria and across the world, combined with their workplace culture of thoroughbred professionals. This has kept them true to their founding promise “Let’s grow wealth for you”

They are a capital market conglomerate that provides a plethora of distinct financial services through a range of products in wealth management, stockbroking, financial advisory, trusteeship, registrars and probate management services, investment banking, lease, and loans.

Read also: Maureen Ogbonna- Founder/CEO of Vallore Nigeria limited

Their subsidiaries include Meristem Wealth Management, which helps grow client’s wealth, Meristem Securities Trading, which offers brokerage services, securities dealing and strategic acquisitions, Meristem Investment Banking, which brings solutions tailored towards helping you achieve your strategic goals, Meristem Registrar Services, which offers first services in administrating shareholders register, IPO & Bond Issues Services and more. Others include Meristem Trustee Services which provides services like Bonds & Debenture Trusteeship and so on. Finally, they have Meristem Loans and Leasing, the finance house of the Meristem group.

Hassan is a financial planner, possessing extensive experience in investment advisory, wealth management and trust services. She loves to hand-hold her clients as they march towards their financial goals. “Tough decisions need to be made, and having a reliable financial planner who is genuinely interested in the attainment of these goals is priceless.” She said.

Damilola spends her everyday proffering wealth management solutions tailored to suit the objectives of affluent individuals and their families.

She is a graduate of Microbiology, holds an MSc and an MBA in Finance and Business Management, she is a Chartered member of Nigeria Institute of Management, an authorised Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Securities & Investments (CISI) United Kingdom, and an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Nigeria. She is a facilitator at The Entrepreneurship Academy, Lagos Nigeria and serves as Trustee to The Chinwe Bode Akinwande Foundation.

When not creating wealth for clients, Damilola loves to read and write fiction.