Maureen Ogbonna- Founder/CEO of Vallore Nigeria limited

Maureen is the Founder and CEO of Vallore Nigeria limited, an advisory, business and management consulting firm with a focus on business transformation. At Vallore Nigeria Limited, and they focus on business transformation and provide unique and authentic data-driven solutions that help organisations pivot or scale to become more efficient, sustainable and future-fit.

Maureen maximises her diverse experience as a Board Chair, advisory board member, C-level strategist and business operations executive to help organisations become more efficient, sustainable and future-proof.

Her diverse experience spans over twenty years in corporate, business and human resources strategy, equipment leasing, heavy vehicle fleet management, marine vessel lease and operations, Suzuki vehicles franchise management and personnel outsourcing within West Africa. In these sectors, she has worked in sales and marketing, business development, product design and development, business management, strategy and research and as ESG champion.

She has led business and corporate culture transformation projects, scaled businesses from sub-units to fully fledged strategic entities, and led teams across functions, countries and cultures with positive outcomes in the post-pandemic volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world.

The thrilling and unique aspect of her varied business experience is her ability to improve business performance by developing and optimising strategies for sustainable growth. These strategies invariably give rise to more future-fit organisations that have positive impact in a truly exponential way.

Maureen is a WIMBOARD Fellow and has acted as both interim Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Auto and Allied Sector of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She is the Chairperson of the Board of Women in Management, Africa (WIMA) – a gender advocacy and empowerment company based in Tanzania. WIMA’s mission is to improve gender balance and diversity on boards and in leadership roles in line with the international benchmark for sustainable business practices, and Goals 5 & 10 of the United Nations Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDG 2030).

Ogbonna holds a Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Chemistry from the Federal University of Technology, Imo State, Nigeria and an MBA (with a Merit) from Durham University Business School in the United Kingdom.

Beyond the corporate office, her passion is working with a Christian charity organisation in Nigeria-the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, to provide vocational and skills acquisition at the grass roots as well as support micro enterprises with funding and business advice.

