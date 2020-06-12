Women in Business: Yolanda George- David

Yolanda George-David is a Neurosurgeon with her primary residency in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Her academic sojourn through the likes of Harvard Medical School and the University of Pittsburgh, to mention a few; gave birth to her career as a practicing female fertility specialist cum clinical and relational Psychologist with a concentration in child development. With multiple Awards both local and international under her wings, Dr Yolanda N. George-david’s proficiency as a PRA- Personality Rebranding Agent among many other feathers to her cap deserves some accolades.

She is an academic, a multiple award winning international public speaker and radio show host. She is also a human rights activist and humanitarian, through her work as the Founder and Servant-in- Charge of Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation and as the convener of Aunt Landa Market Square.

As a wife and mother among others, she is also an ideas generator and consultant to 8 Forbes listed companies.

Yolanda began her charitable work as a teenager and has since been very passionate about getting people off the streets. She needed to be able to show them how much God loved them without saying so much as she was rather introverted.

“It was easier to feed 500 people for me than it was for me to say to someone ‘God loves you’. So I had to device ways and means to show people the love I knew they desperately needed.” She said.

Driven by her passion to change the world one person at a time, she founded Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, where over 25,000 sexually abused teenagers have been counseled and empowered with key vocational and life skills.

She picks up prostitutes in dangerous areas for rehabilitation, rescues sexually abused girls and boys, fights for the oppressed, gives shelter to the abandoned, feeds thousands and covers educational and surgical fees among other life changing initiatives.

“I guess it is safe to say that every day as a relief mechanism inducer and hope merchant exposes me to new opposition and danger.” She stated.

Aunt Landa works with a team of passionate volunteers and together they have helped redefine and add purpose to over 1 million registered and non-registered members with different needs in the Foundation’s over 200 centers. Yolanda is also the host of two radio shows on 92.3 Inspiration FM; Being Real with Aunt Landa and Sharing Life Issues Weekend Special with Aunt Landa.

She is a mentor to many. Her love for God is seen daily as she helps the heartbroken on and off the airwaves with her “special formula”, a pinch of care, a dash of love and a whole lot of God. George-david was named in 2018 as a Vlisco Ambassador.

Yolanda is thankful to have been raised by parents who taught her that she could be everything and anything as long as she invested herself intellectually. “I am blessed to have my king who holds the multiple duty of being my strength adapter for my weakness plugs and my forever lover.” Said Yolanda.

Though at 13, she wanted to change the world but at 18, she had to define the dream. She had to decide on a pathway, set targets and pursue those targets. In the process, she learnt that setbacks should birth the strategist in her and in her words, “if your dreams are as big as mine are, then be ready to always be afraid.”

She further advises “Let that fear drive you closer to God and as you build your faith, you will see that the fear of failure becomes a handy tool on your success journey.”

Ever thought of giving up? Well, Yolanda says to tell you “Because the head of the femur needs the acetabulum in the pelvic bone to articulate to form the hip joint; surround yourself with people who will hold you up when you feel like giving up.”