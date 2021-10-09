Take Better Care of Yourself- A Review of Ngozi Odocha’s Look Great at 70.

Title: Ngozi Odocha PH.D

Author: Look Great at 70

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 114

Category: Self-Help

Many of us value doing well over being well, and Nigerians are sometimes too focused on their businesses to dedicate time to their well-being. Even though, we know more about healthy living now than we did ten years ago, many individuals are still unaware of the necessity of living a healthy lifestyle, and those who are aware are unwilling or unable to make changes. Dr. Ngozi Odocha’s book Look Great at 70 is a fantastic place to start for people who want to improve their well-being as they get older.

When Odocha tells people her age, they react with a mix of awe, admiration, and incredulity, ranging from women complimenting her youthful appearance to younger males seeking her out and convincing others that she is the age she claims to be. Odocha, a promoter of wellness and good living, narrates her personal story at the opening of the book. After describing her narrative and some surprising perks of having a babyface, she delivers good and practical advice on fundamental health and wellness activities that are worth pursuing. Although it is unclear whether the book is a memoir or a self-help book, it helps readers understand Odocha and what has shaped her into the woman she is today.

Her healthy eating habits become more apparent when more information about Odocha is revealed throughout the book. Because it is based on the author’s personal experience, the material carries authority. This is a book that is both verbal and visual, with images that add to the overall reading experience.

This self-reflective book encourages readers to take the first step toward making significant lifestyle changes and setting personal goals. Rather than wasting energy on the unpleasant aspects of daily life, Odocha suggests taking a deep breath and focusing on the most important areas of your life: your physical, mental, and emotional well-being, as well as your loved ones.

There are times when the book feels like a textbook, and reading it may take a little longer, but each habit and practice is neatly split, allowing you to jump to the sections that are most relevant to you.

Odocha teaches how to interrupt the cycle of feeling overwhelmed and fatigued in a peaceful, nonjudgmental manner. Look Great at 70 provides sensible advice on overcoming life’s obstacles and living life to the fullest.

If you want to live a happy and healthy life, you should read this book.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree