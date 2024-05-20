Liverpool confirm Slot as new manager

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has signed a three-year contract with Liverpool, taking the helm at Anfield to lead the next phase of Reds evolution.

The 45-year-old who replaces Jurgen Klopp will officially begin his new role on June 1, succeeding Jurgen Klopp, who concluded his nine-year tenure with a match against Wolves on Sunday.

The Dutchman coach secured the coveted position after a pivotal spring meeting with Liverpool executives in Zwolle. After the meeting, Liverpool’s hierarchy, including new sporting director Richard Hughes, said that Slot was the right candidate to build on Klopp’s legacy.

Slot committed to enhancing the foundation laid by Klopp and highlighted young talents such as striker Darwin Núñez as crucial to the team’s future success. Despite criticisms of Núñez’s finishing, Slot emphasized the striker’s exceptional attributes and expressed enthusiasm about working with him and other promising players.

Liverpool’s plans under Slot also prioritize key figures like captain Virgil van Dijk, star striker Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The club aims to maintain a balance between experience and youth, believing that the squad left by Klopp requires minimal changes. Contract negotiations with these vital players are a top priority, as the club is determined to keep its core intact.

While the transfer market remains unpredictable, especially with potential mega bids from the Saudi Arabian Pro League, Liverpool is committed to strengthening the squad for the upcoming season. They aim to build on their third-place finish and compete at the highest level.

The announcement of Slot’s appointment was postponed to ensure it did not overshadow Klopp’s farewell. However, Klopp himself enthusiastically endorsed his successor by encouraging the Kop to chant Slot’s name during his goodbye speech.