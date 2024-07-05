Ex-Mali coach Eric Chelle eyes Super Eagles coaching job

Former Mali coach Eric Sekou Chelle has expressed interest in taking up the Super Eagles head coaching job, weeks after leaving his role as head coach of Les Aigles.

Chelle, who was dismissed on June 13, 2024, had been at the helm of Mali for the past two years. During his tenure, he led Mali to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and provided one of the tournament’s most memorable moments.

The Super Eagles head coach position has been vacant since Finidi George resigned following a run of poor results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria failed to beat South Africa and lost to the Benin Republic. Although the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has yet to officially respond to Finidi’s resignation, the former AFC Ajax star has already taken up a new role as head coach of NPFL club Rivers United FC.

According to ScoreNigeria, Chelle has applied to succeed Finidi as the Super Eagles head coach. He expressed that it would be an honour to coach the Super Eagles, a team with a rich history and immense talent, and he believes he could contribute significantly to their success.

Born in Côte d’Ivoire to a French father and a Malian mother, Chelle was eligible to play for all three countries but chose to represent Mali, earning five caps before retiring.

Throughout his playing career, he played for various French clubs, including Valenciennes and Lens. Since becoming a manager in 2014, he has also handled several French clubs.

While coaching Mali, the former Chamois Niortais centre-back recorded 14 victories, five draws, and three losses.