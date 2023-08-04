Border closure: Nigeria is not at war with Niger Republic – NCS

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says the closure of Nigeria’s borders with the Niger Republic is not a declaration of war between the two countries, as speculated.

Mr Adewale Adeniyi, the NCS acting Comptroller General, asserted while addressing the Illela border community of Sokoto State on Friday.

Adeniyi, who was at the Illela border to ascertain the level of compliance, clarified that what is happening in Nigeria is also happening in other states of West Africa that share the same frame with the Niger Republic.

Mr Adewale Adeniyi, the acting Comptroller General Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), inspecting the Illela border of Sokoto State.

“My mission here is to restate President Bola Tinubu’s directives, being not only the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but also Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“As we are aware, one of the Chairman’s responsibilities is to promote trade between members of ECOWAS.

“But we all know that trade cannot happen in an environment without peace.

“So government intends to ensure that we leverage perfectly on the nexus between trade and security,” he said.

The acting comptroller general added that the situation in the Niger Republic is such that trade cannot strive.

“This development initiated the ECOWAS Heads of States decision to seize trade with our neighbours, the Republic of Niger.

“However, there are other measures that are ongoing, the diplomatic front, engagements are going on with the authority of Niger to ensure the crisis is peacefully resolved,” he added.

Adeniyi further stated that the action is restricted to the Illela border and all other areas where the Niger Republic borders the country.

“So what we are saying is that the closure will be temporary until we have a final resolution of the crisis in Niger Republic.

“But certainly, we are not at war with the Niger Republic, and no such declaration has been made,” he said.

In Alhaji Buhari Tukur’s remarks, the District Head of Illela appreciated the customs chief.

Tukur, represented by Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, assured that the community would remain law abiding and respect government policies.