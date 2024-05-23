Kano Assembly dissolves four new emirates, may restore Sanusi as emir

The Kano State House of Assembly has dissolved the four emirate councils created by the immediate past administration led by Abdullahi Ganduje.

Muhammadu Bello Butu, the deputy speaker of the assembly confirmed to BusinessDay that the dissolution of the 4 new emirate councils was sequel to deliberations on the floor of the house during plenary.

He disclosed that the Kano state emirate council amendment bill was considered on the floor of the house after scaling second and third reading on Thursday morning.

Butu explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano as the division of Kano emirate to five reduced the capacity and dignity of the state at national level.

The majority leader Lawan Hussaini Dala that the emirate council served as a custodian of culture which was distorted by the creation of additional emirates.

The majority leader Lawan Hussaini Dala explained that with the amendment of the law all the five emirate councils were abolished while the commissioner for local governments would serve as the overseer.

The house also adopted a motion to create new second class emirate council in the state.

However, sources close to the state legislatures indicates that there is a strong indication that the despised Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, might be restore later today, as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is set to assent to the new Act later today.