Kano tightens security as Yusuf set to sign amended Emirates bill today

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is expected to sign the amended emirates council bill soon, as the Kano State House of Assembly reconvenes on Thursday (today) to finalise the decision.

Armed security operatives from the police and civil defence took over strategic locations at the assembly on Wednesday.

Lawmakers from the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) allowed the bill to repeal the creation of five emirates to pass the first reading.

The Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, the majority leader and member representing the Dala Constituency.

The Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019, which created five new emirates, was first signed by ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on December 5, 2019. The governor signed amendments to the law on October 14, 2020, and April 11, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates: Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye. Kano and Karaye have eight local government areas each, Bichi and Gaya have nine each, and Rano has ten out of the 44 local councils in the state.

When Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, who chaired the council, was deposed on March 9, 2020, the law was amended to state: “There shall be the chairman of the council who shall be the emir, Kano Emirate.”

Section 12 provides that the governor may grade the office of an emir first, second, or third class with the approval of the House of Assembly.

A principal officer of the assembly, speaking anonymously, said no force could stop the assembly from amending the law. He stated that the assembly was prepared for this long ago, and only a divine intervention could stop the amendment. He added that there would be a special session of the assembly to consider and pass the amendment today.

However, the minority leader of the assembly, Abdul Labaran Madari, told BBC Hausa Service that 12 APC members were not opposed to the amendment, provided that none of the five emirates would be dissolved and the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, would not be deposed and replaced with Muhammad Sanusi.

Madari said the ruling party planned to dissolve the Bichi Emirate and reinstate the deposed Emir Sanusi.