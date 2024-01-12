Mixed reactions as Supreme Court restores NNPP’s Yusuf as Kano governor

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the Supreme Court judgement that restored Abba Kabir Yusuf as the governor of Kano State.

Yusuf’s election, initially nullified by lower courts, was restored by the apex court on Friday.

The panel of Justices, led by Inyang Okoro, unanimously departed from the decisions of the lower courts, upholding Yusuf’s victory in the March 2023 election. This case stands out as the sole governorship election dispute from the 2023 cycle where the winner’s triumph was overturned by both the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Read also: APC loses out as Supreme Court restores NNPP& Yusuf as Kano governor

Okoro, delivering the lead decision on Friday, set aside the Court of Appeal’s conclusions on the two key issues that led to Governor Yusuf’s removal.

In a surprising turn, the Supreme Court reinstated Yusuf’s cancelled votes, arguing that the ballot papers were not signed.

Additionally, it affirmed Yusuf’s valid nomination, contrary to the lower court’s decision that deemed his candidacy invalid due to alleged non-membership in his party, the NNPP.

However, many Nigerians on social media have reacted to the judgement. See some reactions below.

Reacting to the judgement on his X account, Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the AAC, said, “They’ve affirmed Kano for NNPP not because wanted to but because they dread the consequences! #RevolutionNow #NoGreeForAnybody”

Bashir Ahmad, a media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, said, “Following the Supreme Court’s declaration of Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected Governor of Kano State, let’s hope this verdict brings the best for our state, Kano, and its citizens. With Gov. Abba Yusuf now firmly in office, without distractions from any quarter, we are only expecting the best from him as we look forward to his effective governance. May Allah (SWT) guide him to be a fair and just leader for all the people of Kano.”

Aisha Yesufu, a political commentator, said, “Supreme Court did right with Kano. NNPP won the election. The mandate of the people must at all times be allowed to be.”

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, congratulated Yusuf on his X account. He said, “Congratulations to Governor Abba Yusuf for the Supreme Court victory.”

Another X user, Dipo Awojide, said, “NNPP wins Kano. PDP wins Bauchi. APC wins Lagos. Democracy is not in danger today. God bless PDAPCNNPP.

“NNPP retains Kano. APC will seek to work with Kwankwaso and NNPP in 2027. Power goes back to the North in 2031 so he can slug it out with Kashim Shettima, Nasir El Rufai and Nuhu Ribadu when the time comes – all things being equal,” he added.

“Today is a peaceful and joyful day for the majority of the people in Kano state. They voted for @Kyusufabba as their supreme leader to govern the state with respect, dedication & honesty. Unlike the previous government, he will lead by example & not destroy the state’s economy,” another user, Prince Hassan, said on X.