Anambra supplementary election: Suspected IPOB members, police clash in Ihiala

There was a combination of confusion and fear in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday as suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) engaged the police for over three hours at Osumoghu junction, during the Supplementary Governorship Election in the state.

The development forced joint security operatives to block the Osumoghu junction bordering Imo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspected Biafran agitators aimed at disrupting the poll in that part of the state.

When our correspondent monitoring the poll in Ihiala ran into the security operatives, he was ordered back.

“Find yourself out of this place. Your brothers (suspected IPOB members) have engaged us here for over three hours.

“Some of them are still inside the forest. Just find your way out of this place for your safety,” a policeman said.

Efforts to get the police authorities to confirm the incident did not yield any result as their phone lines continued to indicate not available.