Simba Planet is pioneering e-bicycle solutions for sustainable transport in Nigeria

Determined to offer a sustainable mobility solution in the face of skyrocketing fuel prices in Nigeria, Simba Planet, Nigeria’s premier bicycle retail chain, said it has ventured into the world of e-bicycles to transform the logistics business.

The company, which has been at the forefront of the Nigerian bicycle supply chain throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, has continued to uphold its reputation by offering a diverse portfolio of renowned brands.

In addition to a range of bicycles, the company also provides an extensive selection of accessories and spares, establishing itself as the go-to destination for all types of cycling lovers across Nigeria.

According to the company, the expansion to e-bicycling is in line with its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The innovation, the company said, was in recognition of the challenges businesses face due to the recent surge in fuel prices. It added that the e-bicycles present an efficient and eco-friendly alternative for business logistics.

“E-bicycles offer a game-changing solution for businesses looking to navigate the challenges posed by rising fuel costs,” Ayesha Grover, a member of the company said.

“Our e-bicycles provide an avenue for businesses to optimise their operations while contributing to a greener environment. With Simba Planet’s e-bicycles, we aim to alleviate the strain on businesses caused by inflated fuel prices and foster sustainable transportation practices,” Grover said.

Grover said that by incorporating e-bicycles into the company’s logistics strategies, businesses can enjoy reduced operating costs, minimise carbon footprint, and increase operational efficiency.

Grover further explained that e-bicycles are designed to handle various cargo loads and provide a reliable mode of transportation that can navigate through urban landscapes with ease.

The company said it will introduce after-sales services to add a new dimension to its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions.

It said that its comprehensive range of products, exquisite consumer shopping experience, and after-sales maintenance, remain the ultimate destination for all cycling needs in Nigeria.