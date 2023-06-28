Rida Nigeria upgrades ride-hailing app

Rida Nigeria, a ride-hailing service, has announced a significant update to its RIDA app for passengers and RIDA driver app for drivers.

The new upgrade, now available on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, aims to “provide customers with a seamless and enjoyable ride experience while empowering drivers with enhanced features and safety measures”, according to a statement.

James Arewa, a city lead for Rida, said: “The RIDA app update is designed to give drivers a seamless, stress-free, and cost-efficient way to earn an income.

“For riders, it is designed to provide a faster, more reliable, and enjoyable ride experience without breaking the bank, as they can negotiate their fares.”

Read also: UBA unveils account opening form for visually impaired persons

The latest version of the RIDA app introduces a time-saving and super-fast navigation system, allowing riders to set their own prices and enabling nearby drivers to bid for rides within 20 seconds, according to the statement. This streamlined process enhances convenience and ensures that both passengers and drivers have a mutually beneficial experience, the firm said.

It said: “One of the key additions to the RIDA app is the safety button, which allows customers to send an instant SOS message to customer support during emergency situations. This feature ensures prompt assistance and reinforces Rida Nigeria’s commitment to passenger safety.

“The RIDA driver app now includes an activity score, which helps monitor driver behaviour and ensures compliance with professional ethics. By promoting responsible conduct, Rida Nigeria creates a safe and conducive atmosphere for both drivers and customers.”

Rida Nigeria said it has also implemented a 24/7 customer support service with well-trained professionals to address queries and issues promptly, ensuring seamless resolutions.

“We are committed to listening to our stakeholders, including customers and drivers, to consistently improve our product and exceed their expectations,” Osi Oguah, Rida Nigeria’s CEO, said.