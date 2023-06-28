UBA unveils account opening form for visually impaired persons

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched the UBA Braille Account Opening Form, a first of its kind initiative in the Nigerian and African market, designed specifically to cater to the financial needs of the visually impaired.

Until now, this special section of the society has been disadvantaged, but with this initiative, UBA has demonstrated a commitment towards providing an excellent user experience for all its customers, regardless of their individual abilities or disabilities.

The new UBA Braille Account Opening Form was launched at the bank’s head office in Lagos on Tuesday with key executive members of the bank and guests, including multi-award winner, musician, producer, and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo, general manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Dare Dairo; former senior special assistant to the Lagos State governor on persons living with disability, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, as well as students from the Pacelli School of the Blind in attendance.

Endorsing the initiative, Asuquo described the Braille account as an innovation that presents UBA as a bank that pays attention to the needs of the blind and disabled.