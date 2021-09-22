SCOA, Julius Berger collaborate in equipment delivery to boost road construction

A partnership between SCOA Group and Julius Berger has seen the delivery of an unspecified number of MAN Trucks and Wirtgen Group road construction machines, to one of Nigeria’s major construction companies. The first tranche of deliveries was noted to have been supported by a consortium of banks including Wema, Unity, Heritage, and Providus.

The trucks and equipment are to be used by Julius Berger for the execution of one of the biggest and most significant road projects in Nigeria, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, which will have a positive economic impact on Nigeria and help advance job creation, commerce and trade, according to Massad Boulos, Group Managing Director/CEO, SCOA Group, in a press statement.

According to him, SCOA has cast a solid partnership with Julius Berger, for the procurement and continuous support of world-renowned German innovative technology Wirtgen Group equipment – encompassing new and unique integrated construction solutions as well as the best heavy-duty trucks from MAN and concrete mixers from Liebherr and other special purpose trucks. He also added that SCOA, in partnership with Wirtgen, is playing a pioneer role in providing equipment and paving solutions for construction of solid Concrete Roads and several success stories and highways can be seen around.

Ralph Brendicke, representing Lars Richter, managing director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, disclosed that the trucks and other equipment will help the Company expand its field capacity and increase the speed of execution towards timely completion of the highly anticipated project.

Brendicke further stated that the engineering scope of the project poses very high demands on equipment and manpower and it is for that reason that Julius Berger has deployed a state-of-the-art road construction technique/equipment; the highly efficient and environmentally friendly road construction solution by Wirtgen called Cold In-Place Recycling (CIR).

Von Münchow-Pohl, head of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos, commended the close cooperation between SCOA representing top German Brands on one hand, and Julius Berger, which is the leading construction company with strong German heritage and renowned achievements in Nigeria. He encouraged the continued use of German products whether they are locally assembled or fully built in Germany.