Plentywaka partners Autochek to improve vehicle maintenance

Plentywaka, Nigeria’s largest shared mobility platform which provides safe, comfortable and convenient rides on demand leveraging technology has partnered with Autochek Affrica to facilitate vehicle inspection, financing and maintenance for its increasing vehicle partners.

This partnership comes in the wake of plans to expand the Plentywaka Dailywaka ride-sharing service to over 7 new routes in a few days. The strategic alliance will facilitate hassle-free vehicle inspection and hire-purchase for prospective Plentywaka vehicle partners, within a short period of time.

Speaking on the partnership, Onyeka Akumah, co-founder and CEO of Plentywaka said the partnership was borne out of a need to disrupt an underutilised and unstructured industry while providing diverse services conveniently.

“It is also part of our continued efforts to revolutionise the public transportation sector in Nigeria, now a partner on Plentywaka can onboard their vehicle within 30 minutes and even get vehicle financial assistance on request. Our values align and we are excited about the ease and flexibility that this partnership presents for all our vehicle partners across Africa starting with Nigeria,” he said

Etop Ikpe, founder and CEO of Autochek added that the partnership presents a huge opportunity to empower Plentywaka’s vehicle partners through financing and enables Autochek, to continue to fulfil its mission to enhance African consumers experience by creating a single marketplace for their automotive needs.

“By undergoing our 150-point check inspection and taking advantage of our routine maintenance service, Plentywaka’s vehicles are kept on the road in good conditions, thus keeping commuters safe whilst on the move,” he said.

Plentywaka has in the last 20 months completed over 355,000 rides and recently expanded its Dailywaka (In-city) service to include more vehicle options like mini-vans. This vehicle has been reintroduced in a bid to increase vehicle availability for its teeming number of riders as well as to help them split fares and avoid ridiculous surge fares and first/last mile issues for drivers.

Founded in 2020, Autochek’s 360-degree automotive solution offers technology-driven vehicle financing, warranty and maintenance services. With presence in Nigeria and Ghana, the company also provides a strong network of after-sales services that preserves and eases vehicle ownership experience across Africa.