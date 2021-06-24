Plentywaka, GUO Transport partner with 600 additional buses to expand to new routes

One of Nigeria’s leading transportation technology companies, Plentywaka, and GUO Transport Services Limited, one of the country’s largest transportation companies, have announced a partnership to further simplify the bus booking travel experience for Nigerians. The partnership would see both companies combine technology, and marketing, to bring transport into one simple product, the Plentywaka mobile app….