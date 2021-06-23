In pictures: Lagos-Ibadan road tanker fire leaves a trail of destruction

A tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday led to the destruction of six tankers, five trucks and two cars, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Ahmed Umar, FRSC sector commander in Ogun State, said the explosion occurred in front of Romona trailer park on the expressway at about 6.20 am on Tuesday.

He said one person was rescued and taken to a private hospital in Ogere.

BusinessDay photojournalist, Olawale Amoo, captured the accident in pictures.