BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

In pictures: Lagos-Ibadan road tanker fire leaves a trail of destruction

tanker explosion
Tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday

A tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday led to the destruction of six tankers, five trucks and two cars, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Ahmed Umar, FRSC sector commander in Ogun State, said the explosion occurred in front of Romona trailer park on the expressway at about 6.20 am on Tuesday.

He said one person was rescued and taken to a private hospital in Ogere.

Read Also: FRSC confirms 13 vehicles burnt in Lagos-Ibadan road tanker explosion

BusinessDay photojournalist, Olawale Amoo, captured the accident in pictures.

L-R: Chief of Staff to Ogun State Governor, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu; Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele; and Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Ahmed Umar, during an on-the-spot assessment of tanker explosion at Ogere, in Ogun State… on Tuesday. Photo: Ogun State Government

 

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
﻿