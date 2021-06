It has been a tale of woes for some Lagos residents and neighbourhoods, and businesses in recent times, as numerous fire incidents in the sprawling city have destroyed markets, buildings, vehicles, and in some cases, taken lives. The latest of such happened this Tuesday morning at the Romona Trailer Park in the Ogere area of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login