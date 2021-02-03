Numbers favour Toyota as best-selling carmaker

With global demand going down across the board due to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, last year was not at all kind to car manufacturers across the globe. Tesla, for example, today is a lot more in the news for good reasons as an enterprising automotive brand more now than it was at the beginning of last year. In terms of volume, however, there could only be one champion in 2020, and the numbers now point to Toyota regaining its spot as the world’s best-selling car brand.

The Japanese company is back on top for the first time in five years, and according to Reuters, it is because Volkswagen was more affected by the pandemic, registering a 15.2 percent drop in sales to 9.30 million vehicles, whereas Toyota’s global sales fell just 11.3 percent to 9.52 million vehicles.

One reason why Toyota managed to weather the storm better than V-Dub was because the viral outbreak didn’t hit as hard in its home market of Japan (and the Asian region in general), as opposed to how much it affected markets in Europe and the United States including Africa.

When asked for a quote regarding their new position as top dog in the industry, a Toyota spokeswoman had this to say: “Our focus is not on what our ranking may be, but on serving our customers’’.

For many industry analysts, this is not a bad choice of words, especially considering the circumstances that allowed Japanese automotive giant to grab the number one sales spot.

The focus now, not just for Toyota but pretty much all car manufacturers, is to tap into the growing demand for electric cars. Last year, Toyota sold 3 percent more electrified vehicles (EVs) than it did in 2019, but it doesn’t exactly have a wide range of EVs available to global buyers.

