Zylus Group rewards realtors with car, trip to Dubai

Zylus Group International, owners of various prime residential estates in Lagos, recently rewarded realtors with mouth-watering prizes during the first edition of its annual thanksgiving and award night held in Lagos.

Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the group managing director, Zylus Group International, said the essence of the awards is to appreciate outstanding individuals who have in one way or the other contributed to the growth of the company in the previous year.

“We have run through the journey and God has been with us. This is why we decided to dedicate this day to thank him, strategize for the year 2021, and reward members of the sales force who have been outstanding,” said Olatujoye.

Olatujoye admonished the staff to remain dedicated and keep the fire burning, equally appreciated their efforts and contribution to the growth of Zylus Group International.

The award categories were Zylus Achievers awards, Zylus Excellent Achievers award, Zylus Platinum Achievers award, and Zylus Champion award.

Attached to the array of awards, were different mouth-watering prizes ranging from television sets, high capacity generators, deep freezers, trips to Dubai and a grand prize of a Toyota Camry 2016 model won by Gift Okooza, for the Zylus Achievers award as the best marketer of the year.