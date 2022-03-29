Nord names brand ambassador, gifts car

Nord, an indigenous automobile brand in Nigeria has named Funmi Ayinke, described as a serial entrepreneur, engineer, and artiste, as a brand ambassador.

“We came into existence four years ago, with the aim of solving a problem which was to provide Nigerians with durable, reliable, strong, trusted vehicles at the best price,” said Oluwatobi Ajayi, CEO of Nord, who in his remarks described the decision to name a brand ambassador as one aimed at recognizing someone who had contributed immensely to the company over its years of existence.

“It was difficult to get someone who is a business person and can influence until I met Funmi Ayinke and she has experience in sweating assets, turning assets to money and we have been doing business for a while,” said Ajayi.

Read also: Three documents cars owners must tender to police in Nigeria

According to Ayinke, the company’s new brand ambassador, the company has been making strides before she started doing business with it and has been privileged to add value to the brand. “They will look back and remember today, there will be testimony, more sales, more expansion, taking over the country,” she said.

Ayinke, is a certified mechanical engineer, a philanthropist and a member of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). She is the CEO/MD of Funmi Ayinke Nigeria limited, an engineering service company and also the founder of Funmi Ayinke humanity foundation.