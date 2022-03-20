Three documents cars owners must tender to police in Nigeria

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the acting police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) has said that vehicle licence, drivers licence, and certificate of insurance, especially for private car owners are the documents that needs to be tendered to the police on demand at any check point or on routine patrol

Adejobi made this statement via his official Twitter handle Sunday morning.

“Any policeman demanding for more, is a deviant and he must be dealt with. If not, many Nigerians will suffer from him and his likes. Don’t die in silence, speak out to save yourself and others. I will still be on this issue soon,” he tweeted.

“No policeman should demand your customs papers. No. Except they are on joint operation, but not just on mere routine checks. And for now, we have suspended issuance of tinted glass permits, so we don’t expect our men to disturb Nigerians on this.”

Read also: 62 private jets in Nigeria do not have verified import documents – Customs

Adejobi further noted that the police are to stop any vehicle with tints, search d vehicles, and its occupants, but not to delay him for not having tinted glass permits.

“Report them if you are so delayed so that we ask them questions,” he wrote on the microblogging platform.

“Please take note that police don’t demand for allocation of number papers, it is not necessary, since a vehicle has been registered, all you need to have with you as mentioned are vehicle licence, certificate of insurance and drivers licence. Simple.”