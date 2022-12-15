Nissan Navara sees sales uptick on government, corporate sector interest

Nissan Navara is recording what the company describes as significant patronage from the federal government of Nigeria and the corporate sector since its early 2022 launch in Nigeria, Stallion NMN Limited, the brand’s official representative in the country has said.

In a recent media announcement, Amit Sharma, the company’s general manager, also said as of the last quarter, Nissan Navara sales had done better than planned.

Sharma also noted that aside from government patronage, the truck is gaining popularity with construction companies, fleet operators and individuals.

“From the feedback we received since launching into the Nigerian market, Navara has served the nation’s customers with the best of what Nissan has to offer in one package, talking about ruggedness, toughness, smartness and style as well as premium comfort, all at a price that provides great value for money,” Sharma added.

Sharma attributed Navara’s success to its unprecedented levels of dynamic styling, luxury interior comfort, the latest connectivity, and all-terrain driver safety technology.

“In compliance with the promise we made during the launch, customers have been offered a comprehensive range, including double cabin 4×2 and the boldly styled and technologically advanced, all-tough NAVARA PRO-4X. Moreover, our customers confirm the supple city-cruising and excellent off-road capability of the new Navara, which is built in Africa for African conditions,” Sharma said.

The new Nissan Navara on sale in Nigeria is said to have been engineered to combat the tropical strains of Sub-Saharan Africa and represents the peak of the company’s competence in creating rugged and reliable pickups.

It is powered by a 2.5L petrol engine with an impressive power output of 125KW and 244 Nm torque, as well as a strengthened rear axle and improved truck bed volume, making it the ultimate worksite partner, ready to take on any challenges while still offering optimal room and comfort.

“Adding to the pickup’s safety is the Intelligent Around View Monitor (Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection), which uses four mounted cameras to help drivers notice people and cars surrounding and approaching the vehicle. This enables easier manoeuvring when performing tasks such as parallel parking and positioning of the vehicle during trailer hitching,” Sharma said.

“And like all Nissan vehicles, the Navara is sold in Nigeria with extended peace of mind warranty and guaranteed after-sales support from our dealerships located across the country,” Sharma added.