Amid coronavirus pandemic ravaging global economies an bringing many businesses sinesses to their knees, businesses are gradually picking up among local automotive dealers ers with Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria officially unveiling the 4th generation Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV (Sports orts Utility Vehicle) in a first of f its kind virtual car launch in Nigeria.

Affected by the Covid-19 protocols in Nigeria, the he event was witnessed on Youtube Tube by customers and other r stakeholders who were shown the salient features of the 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV, and also taken on a 360° virtual tour of the debutant premium model.

Managing director of Massilia Motors/country delegate of CFAO Nigeria, Thomas Pelletier stated that the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is tough, reliable, and comfortable.

According to him, “The 2020 Pajero Sport combines off- road performance and luxury on-road comfort. It is a proper 4×4 that I have had the opportunity to experience here (Nigeria) during the rainy season. It has a comfortable suspension and a powerful engine. It is simply rugged and smooth.”

Pelletier stated that Massilia Motors, in sustaining its tradition of quality after-sales services, has unveiled a Service plan, if broken down, would cost only N12,500 monthly for Mitsubishi customers.

The new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is a blend of innovation and advanced technology bound to be welcomed by the industry and eventual owners.

At the launch, Olatunji, general manager in charge of sales of Massilia Motors, demonstrated how to open the tailgate (booth) automatically without using his hands.

He said, “even when both hands are engaged with shopping bags, you only need a movement of your foot under the rear bumper to open it.

Also coming as an irresistible new feature is the Smartphone-linked Display Audio (SLDA). This infotainment feature is easier to see with its 8-inch display screen and an nd enables the driver to link his hi is phone p to the car and have access ac cc to his information including in ncl satellite navigation i.e. Google maps on touchscreen sccre via Android Auto or Apple App Ap Carplay apps.

Additional A features is the 8inch LCD coloured meter cluster, an upgrade of the electronic parking brake (EPB), (EP now coming with the auto hold function, the forward war collision mitigation system syst ( FCMS), adaptive cruise crui control (ACC), blind spot spo warning ( BSW), etc. The 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine comes com with a remarkable fuel economy econ and an 8-speed automatic tom transmission.

The new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is an All-terrain champion, just as a roof spoiler and shark fin antenna have also been added, with a variety of colours to choose from.

Massilia Motors is a joint venture of the CFAO group and the Chanrai Group, uniting forces to offer ultimate customer satisfaction. Other Mitsubishi models available in Nigeria are ASX, Eclipse Cross, Pajero, Outlander, and the L200 Pickup.