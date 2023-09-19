Hyundai Motor Group gives $1.1m to aid Moroccan earthquake, Libya flood recovery

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has announced plans to contribute $1.1 million in aid to Morocco and Libya to help them in recovery from severe earthquakes and floods.

The donations come from the four affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group including Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, and Hyundai Engineering.

According to the Group, the funds will be shared $500,000 for Morocco and $600,000 for Libya, which will be channeled to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through the Korean Red Cross.

The Group donations will be delivered to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through the Korean Red Cross. It also plans to provide emergency relief necessities, discounts on damaged vehicle parts, and free inspections.

In addition to the financial contribution, Hyundai Motor Company’s Middle East and Africa Headquarters, in cooperation with its Moroccan distributor, is providing transportation for government-led initiatives for school supplies, provision of psychotherapists, and blood donations. Furthermore, they are offering discounts on damaged vehicle parts and free inspections.

In cooperation with its Moroccan distributor, Kia Middle East and Africa FZE will also donate ambulance vehicles to the Moroccan government and offer support vehicles for local NGOs.

Hyundai Motor’s Libyan distributors have so far supported 30 truckloads of relief supplies, such as food and blankets, while Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa Headquarters has initiated a special program to provide discounts on parts and free inspection of damaged vehicles.

Kia’s Libyan distributor also plans to deliver daily necessities such as water, food, and medicine to the affected areas and carry out relief activities including the provision of temporary shelters.

Furthermore, Kia Middle East and Africa FZE plans to provide free vehicle maintenance services in Libya.

Before, Hyundai Motor Group has provided donations and daily necessities to several previous major international disasters, including the earthquake in Türkiye in 2023, Hurricane Ian in the United States in 2022, the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia in 2018, and heavy rains in Peru/Colombia in 2017.