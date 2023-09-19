Dana Motors plans to introduce CNG vehicles in Nigeria

Determined to transform Nigeria’s transportation system, Dana Motors Limited, the exclusive distributor of Kia in Nigeria, has announced plans to bring Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to the Nigerian market.

This is in line with the company’s commitment to innovation and achieving sustainability in Nigeria’s automotive sector and addressing the need for more cost-effective transportation in response to rising fuel costs and increasing vehicle expenses.

After introducing Nigeria’s first electric vehicle known as the Kia Soul, Dana Motors is now set to introduce a range of CNG-powered vehicles.

“Our goal is to offer Nigerians innovative, eco-friendly, and budget-friendly automotive solutions. Introducing CNG-powered vehicles perfectly aligns with our vision to improve the quality of life for all Nigerians while addressing the rising cost of vehicle ownership,” Francis Ogboro, vice chairman of the Group, said.

On his part, Olu Tikolo, vice president of Dana Motors Limited, said the company is dedicated to making transit more affordable and accessible going by the potential of CNG vehicles in transforming public transportation.

“Dana is reshaping the Nigerian automotive industry by forging a greener and more cost-effective future for all,” he said.

The impending launch of CNG-powered vehicles by Dana Motors Limited will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to reduce emissions, promote sustainability, and create a more affordable transportation system.