Four minibuses to consider for efficient transport business in Nigeria

Intending investors planning to invest in any means of transportation in the country are up for great opportunities, thanks to the underdeveloped state of Nigeria’s transport sector.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has a sizable population that is always in need of means of transport both intra-city and interstate. Daily, people move from the suburban to the city centre and from the city centre to the suburban even onto the hinterland for work and business purposes.

Statistics show that about 60 percent of the vehicles on Nigeria’s roads are commercial vehicles and this proves that there are still viable opportunities for intending investors in the transport business in Nigeria.

For intra-city transport, vehicles such as minibuses have been seen to be suitable for transporting passengers within the city and various types of minibuses are widely used for commercial transport in Nigeria.

Some of the popular minibuses on Nigerian roads include the Suzuki minibus, Daihatsu Hijet, Nissan minibus and Piaggio minibus. They make up the four minibuses that potential transporters must consider when going into the transport business in Nigeria.

Suzuki Minibus

The Suzuki minibus is popular on Nigerian roads and the tokunbo types are more easily found for sale compared to brand-new ones.

It is fuel-efficient and good for transport businesses in Nigeria. It has a seating capacity of up to eight passengers and is equipped with a 1.3-litre engine that delivers great performance. Known for its durability and reliability, the Suzuki minibus is good for Nigerian roads.

Daihatsu Hijet minibus

Daihatsu Hijet is a reliable and fuel-efficient minibus that is good for transport business in Nigeria. It has a seating capacity of up to seven passengers and is equipped with a 660cc engine that delivers great performance.

It is durable and has what it takes to withstand the roughness of Nigerian roads. It is also affordable, and the seats are comfortable as well as spacious and it ensures the passengers enjoy the ride.

Nissan minibus

Nissan is a spacious and comfortable minibus that is good for transport business in Nigeria. It has enough headroom and legroom for every passenger and the cargo space is large enough to contain the baggage and luggage of passengers.

It is mostly found in tokunbo and Nigerian used. It is reliable and durable, and very good for Nigerian roads.

Piaggio minibus

Piaggio is another minibus that is good and reliable for transport business in Nigeria. It is reliable and fuel-efficient. It has a seating capacity of up to eight passengers and is equipped with a 1.2-litre engine that delivers great performance.

It provides enough headroom including space for cargo which is an advantage that will enable passengers to enjoy their trip.