Top 7 most reliable Japanese cars in the market

Japanese cars have earned a reputation for being more reliable and fuel-efficient than their American or European counterparts. Today, many Japanese cars are now produced in the U.S. and roughly 2.82 million vehicles from Japanese manufacturers, come from U.S.-based factories in 2022, according to Statista.

On Consumer Reports’ list of the most reliable cars for 2023, Japanese models dominated the list in seven out of 10 spots.

Also, Japanese cars earned commendations for reliability from U.S. News & World Report, earning overall scores of eight and above in all assessment categories.

Based on research across the web, including lists of top-rated Japanese cars at sites like Consumer Reports, MotorBiscuit.com, carVertical and HotCars, GOBankingRates identified seven of the most reliable Japanese cars on the road today, and they include:

Honda Civic

Honda earned high marks from car enthusiast websites like MotorBiscuit.com for its reliability. It attributed the rating to low annual repair and maintenance costs for both the Civic and the Accord.

It earned the number one spot on HotCars’ list of most reliable Japanese vehicles, pointing out its track record for dependability and performance for 50 years.

Honda Accord

Honda’s reliability has been renowned for decades by drivers looking for stylish, fuel-efficient vehicles ranging from family sedans to SUVs and minivans. HotCars pointed out the low ownership costs of just $400 annually for maintenance and repairs as a key selling point.

The Honda Accord regularly makes bestselling car lists, including Car and Driver’s top bestselling cars, trucks, and SUVs of 2023. The redesign in 2023 makes it more pleasing to the eye, according to Car and Driver, while its reliability remains unmatched.

iSeeCars.com gave it a greater than 27 percent chance of lasting more than 250,000 miles, which is more than three times the average passenger car.

Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid holds the number one spot on the list of Consumer Reports’ most reliable vehicles, with a reliability rating of 93 and an overall score of 88. It’s also rated number one in compact cars. The gas-powered Corolla also made the CR list and has an 81 in reliability rating.

The Toyota Corolla can deliver years of driving fun, a smooth ride, and budget-friendly maintenance costs.

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is a family-friendly car that has earned high marks from experts for its reliability. HotCars ranked it number seven on its list of most reliable Japanese cars, calling it “easily one of the most reliable cars ever.”

iSeeCars.com rated the Toyota Camry 23rd on its list of cars likely to last more than 250,000 miles, saying it is 20.4 percent more likely than the average vehicle to keep running for the long haul.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata, a two-seater sports car is a top pick for reliability, but it earned a score of 85 from Consumer Reports.

Affordable, fun, and fuel-efficient, the MX-5 isn’t exactly a family car or even the best road trip vehicle due to the lack of trunk space. It may be reliable, but it’s not 100 percent practical for most people. But, thanks to its dependability, it could be the type of vehicle that you keep in your family for decades as a weekend ride.

Toyota Prius

Experts praise Toyota models — nearly universally — for their reliability, handling, and gas mileage. The Prius earned a reliability rating of 89 from Consumer Reports and made several lists of the most reliable Japanese cars across the web. The Prius combines efficiency, smooth handling, and a budget-friendly price for years of driving enjoyment.

Lexus GX 2023

The Lexus GX is the heavy hitter on the list of most reliable Japanese vehicles. The large-body SUV — designed for off-road adventures — earned a 91 for reliability and a 75 overall from Consumer Reports, achieving the rank of number two for luxury mid-sized third-row SUVs. Advanced technology plus towing capabilities of up to 6,500 lbs., combined with the renowned reliability, Lexus delivers, makes the GX the perfect family vehicle for extended road trips.