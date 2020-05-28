Covid-19: Do’s and dont’s of car disinfection (2)

Hand washing and face masks are the most common preventative measures in the battle against Covid-19, and that is why it is important that disinfecting of surfaces is another important habit to develop, and that includes your car and as a result, it is recommended that wearing disposable gloves for cleaning and then disinfecting surfaces is essential. If a surface looks dirty, it should be wiped down with soap and water prior to disinfection.

For instance, Nissan recommends using a soft or microfiber cloth dampened with soap and water to wipe down hard surfaces.

Cleaning liquids to avoid. The carmaker also warns that while most common household disinfectants are effective, some are not ideal for use on a vehicle, including bleach, hydrogen peroxide, benzene, thinners or other harsh and abrasive cleaners. These chemical products could damage your vehicle’s upholstery and/or interior surfaces.

Instead, alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol are effective against the coronavirus according to the CDC, and can be safely used in your vehicle.

How to clean the touchscreen. Your infotainment touchscreen is tricky because it’s a high-touch area that should not come in contact with aggressive cleaners. Rather use screen wipes or a soft cloth dampened with soap and water to clean the screen surface, then wipe it dry with a clean, soft cloth.

Ammonia-based cleaners should not be used on infotainment screens, as they can damage the anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings.

If your car has a competent voice control system; though an experience that is rather rare, using it might help you to avoid touching the screen altogether.

According to Nissan, the following checklist covers the areas that are important to disinfect in battle against Covid-19 spread. These include the teering wheel, key and remote fob, start button (if applicable), exterior door handles, both sides and the boot lid-grab areas

Other areasthat requires disinfecting are the interior door pulls, both sides and interior door panels, rear view mirror, back and edges, air-conditioning vents, gear lever, indicator lever, windscreen wiper controls, centre console knobs and arm rest including the parking brake handle/release lever.