Coscharis Motors wins outstanding auto assembly company of the year

Coscahris Motors Plc through its local assembly arm, Coscharis Assembly Plant has received an award for Outstanding Auto Assembling Company of the Year at the recent marketing edge 10th-anniversary Summit and Awards held in Lagos.

Coscharis assembly plant, a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) plant located in Lagos, currently assembles brands like Ford and Renault. Specifically, the plant assembles the Ford Ranger, Renault Duster and Logan respectively.

Abiona Babarinde, the general manager of marketing and corporate communications at Coscharis Group, accepted the honour on the company’s behalf and dedicated it to the clients who had supported the company’s locally assembled vehicle production over the years by believing in it.

“This award is dedicated to all our numerous customers for their patronage and also to our partners (Ford and Renault brands) for believing in us to deliver locally assembled vehicles in our country that meet the global standard of their various brands,” Babarinde said.

“This award is to reconfirm the pedigree of Coscharis Motors as a leading player to reckon with when it comes to setting standards in the automotive industry in Nigeria. This is another confirmation and endorsement by the marketing media sector as a pacesetter of Coscharis’ positive contribution to the growth of the automotive industry in Nigeria,” Babarinde added.

When the Nigerian government unveiled the New Automotive Policy in 2015, Coscharis Motors Plc began assembling Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) automobiles. They briefly began operating JoyLong buses, an 18-seater bus, and Ford Ranger pickup trucks with 4×4 double cabins, 4×2 double cabins, and 4×2 single cabins, respectively, at their Ikeja site. The Coscharis Assembling Plant remains one of the surviving local assembly plants in Nigeria despite the challenging business environment.