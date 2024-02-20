Carloha excites Nigerians with a range of auto innovations from Chery

It was a moment of excitement at the just concluded Lagos Motor Show as Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery vehicles, offered Nigeria’s auto lovers a firsthand experience with a wide range of new cars from Chery.

Chery, which stood out among a host of other automobile companies, came to the show with a range of the latest Chery brands that excited auto lovers at the two days event and they include the Arrizzo 5, Tiggo 2, Tiggo 4, Tiggo 7 Pro, and Tiggo 8 Pro.

To excite attendees, the organisers treated people to a feast with exciting side attractions such as a drive-in event, motor stunts featuring antique cars, and Chery’s innovative experiential marketing initiative.

As a forward-thinking company, Chery pledged its commitment to sustainability by showcasing eco-friendly models and initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of transportation.

Visitors to Chery’s display at the show were treated to an immersive experience, where they could explore the brand’s offerings up close and learn about the latest advancements in automotive technology.

The company also reaffirmed its position as a leader in the Nigerian automotive market, setting new standards for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, and looks forward to building on the success of its participation in the Lagos Motor Show by continuing to engage with customers, partners, and stakeholders to drive positive change in the automotive industry.

Related News Lagosians bought more cars in 2020 despite COVID

Chery’s participation at the show underscores its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. The brand has continued to set new standards in the automotive industry, offering a wide range of vehicles that combine style, performance, and affordability.

Read also: Top 7 most reliable Japanese cars in the market

Meanwhile, the company says it offers a warranty of six years/200,000 km whichever comes first, and a six-year free maintenance package for the purchase of any Chery models towards making vehicle ownership easy and affordable.

Also, Carloha said it has a state-of-the-art workshop with qualified engineers and technicians to ensure adequate aftersales services to all Chery customers.

The event was declared opened by Mohammed Dantoro (Kitoro IV), Mai Borgu, Emir of Borgu Kingdom in Niger State, whose presence added a touch of royalty and prestige to the occasion, setting the stage for a remarkable showcase of automotive excellence.

Other automotive technologies that were on display at the show include Jetour, Toyota, JAC, Fiat, Seclev, and Suzuki.