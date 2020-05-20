Businesses bouncing back at local dealerships

Coscharis and Kia Motors dealership; two among the leading automobile outlets in Nigeria have re-opened their showrooms and service workshops to the public as global economies battles to live with the coronavirus disease in accordance with government directive.

While Coscharis has announced Wednesday, May 20 and take-off date for opening its operations across its Quicklane services, major service centres and auto care business in Lagos and Abuja, Kia resumed on a modest level last week with strict adherence to existing Covid-19 guidelines.

Josiah Samuel, group managing director of Coscharis Motors said, “Coscharis Motors is set to commence operations but with the health and safety of its staff and customers as priority. Hence, we have delayed our re-opening in order to open under strict conditions with a number of precautionary measures in place to sanitize and safeguard staff and customers”.

Josiah Samuel said that health and safety measures are now in place across all the group’s business outlets with strict compliance to the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the federal government’s recommendations on working hours.

He pointed that Coscharis is prepared to mitigate the risk of spreading contagious illnesses during service and sales transactions by reducing physical contacts to the barest minimum while ensuring social distancing where it is inevitable.

In his words, Samuel said “The steps we are taking represent the highest standards possible and are in line with Government regulations to keep our staff and customers safe during the approved business hours’’.

Vehicles handover and collections for services will be managed with specifically allocated time slots and staggered booking times to ensure social distancing. For all direct customer interaction areas such as the premise entrance, reception desks and parts and service counters, sanitizers have been provided with a social distancing notice of at least, 2 meters away.

Cash will not be permitted for any transaction, and touchpads on card machines (POS) will be disinfected after every use.

Strict protocols will see all staff and visitors undergo mandatory temperature checks upon entry to our premises. Furniture will be strategically arranged to maintain set distancing rules at the service and payments areas.

Inside the dealership, customers are directed to the washing bay where all the vehicle touch points are disinfected and the key handed over to the service advisor, after it has been disinfected.

Vehicles leaving the dealership after services, repairs or purchases will be put through an intensive cleaning process using specially-approved products for various surfaces. All tools and service-based machinery will also be regularly disinfected.

All Coscharis staff will wear face masks at all times, and uniforms will be washed daily. As per government guidelines our work facilities will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily with heavy traffic areas such as bathrooms, refreshment areas and service desks getting increased attention.

While Coscharis equally assures customers that showrooms are as safe as possible, it is also possible to receive e-brochures on available new Ford, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover or Renault via the www.coscharisgroup.net from the comfort of their homes.

Anyone who needs to visit our dealership for any reason, whether for scheduled services, maintenance, vehicle parts sales and quick fix at our Quicklane centres is urged to please phone ahead for bookings.

Similarly, Olu Tikolo, vice president at Kia Motors Nigeria said, “Over the past few weeks, we have worked hard to develop processes and procedures at every outlet both the showroom and service centres that safeguard both our staff and customers, and providing the necessary comfort to visit our facilities.

Tikolo said, the team has been hard at work to ensure that all facilities are fully compliant with the regulations stipulated by government at all levels in maintaining a controlled environment for business operations geared towards combating and preventing the spread of community transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

“With many of our customers returning to work, it’s vital that we are up and running and able to support all their vehicle requirements in a safe and structured environment”. He said.

Visitors and staff will be subject to temperature screening when entering a Kia facility and no person with a body temperature over 37.5 degrees celsius will not be allowed to enter any of its premises.

Hand washing soap and clean water to wash their hands, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer will be offered to clean their hands, even as only a limited number of people are allowed into the facility at a time under a full adherence to social distancing rules;

Every staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, at all times and all cleaning procedures will apply to demo vehicles as well, and these will be sanitized before and after use. All public spaces will be sanitized at intervals every day.