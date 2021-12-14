All-new BMW 3 series unveiled in Nigeria, joins Coscharis’ vehicle finance bouquet

The new BMW 3 series has been unveiled in Lagos by Coscharis Motors, the brand’s franchisee in Nigeria. The model, which marks the seventh generation of the 3 series and also marks the start of a new chapter in the BMW design language has a build described as “clear shapes and poetic surfaces enriching the “innate” dynamics with a modern presence”.

The BMW 3 Series, which according to Coscharis has always been a market leader in its segment, is through the new design language as a sports saloon, connecting the successful history with the future. It has “an appearance that meets the wish for sheer driving pleasure with every detail. Our target is to position The 3 for corporate and retail sales directed at young hard working executives in their late 20s and mid-40s,” the company said at its unveiling.

With a starting price of N30 million for the luxury car, its basic spec can be accessorised into whatever the prospective owner wants, to give individual owners vehicles that are unique to their tastes and personalities.

“What you see in the showroom is not what usually goes on the streets,” said Abiona Babarinde, general manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications for Coscharis Group.

Read Also: BMW cuts jobs, ends self-driving project with Mercedes

The car comes in different variants, which can be further customised to meet the individual’s needs and tastes, he stressed. “What you are looking for in an automobile is different from mine. The car is often bought to fit the profile of the user,” he said.

In terms of connectivity, owners are now able to communicate with their BMW 3 Series. Together with the technology package BMW ConnectedDrive, services such as Connected Music or Remote Software Upgrade ensure owners remain linked with their BMW and other aspects of their digital lives.

BMW ConnectedDrive seamlessly integrates mobile devices, smart home technology, and the vehicle’s intelligent interfaces into a complete driver’s environment, although availability of features may differ by model.

In matters of comfort, too, the BMW 3 Series appears even more generously proportioned and practical. Be it access to the vehicle via smartphone, acoustic glazing or the intelligent through-loading system – every detail makes life easier and offers a high level of ride comfort.

Ojo Moses, BMW Sales Manager, Coscharis Motors also highlighted that the car comes with 4 years/200,000 km free repairs and 3 Years/40,000km free service inclusive packages, whichever comes first. This means that “our customers can relax with the knowledge that all agreed service/repair work and the required original BMW parts are already covered by the selected package”.

Babarinde went further to explain that “today, if you want to buy any vehicle in Coscharis you have a soft landing in our vehicle finance scheme in partnership with our sister firm, Coscharis mobility.” According to him, for a N30m vehicle, one does not have to put down the entire principal, even for other vehicles sold by Coscharis. To own the car being unveiled, all required is talk to Coscharis mobility, which currently has partnerships with financial institutions such as Polaris bank, Sterling bank, and recently Union bank.

“If you walk into any of the banks and mention to them you have a car you want to pick in Coscharis, all you need is a 10 percent down payment to become owner of a vehicle like the BMW 3 series,” he said.

This, he says is part of the company’s strategy in adjusting to harsh economic realities brought by the Covid-19 pandemic to many potential customers, to ensure they remain endeared to the company’s brands. “You also save yourself the risk of switching preferences based on cost as the finance option now sorts out affordability,” he stressed, following a question by BusinessDay on dwindling purchasing power.

The company also says, barely on the road the BMW 3 Series Sedan, is already leaving everything behind it, including conventions and expectations. As an ultimate sports sedan, its pioneering design language stands for the dawning of a new era in its segments. With a simple “Hey BMW” the all-new BMW 3 Series recognises the owners voice and heeds their every word.