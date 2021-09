The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has slammed €225 million (~$267 million) on Facebook-owned WhatsApp after an investigation found it in breach of users’ data privacy. The Irish DPC is Ireland’s lead data supervisor in the European Union. Since 2018, the regulator said the messaging app has been under investigation over issues involving whether WhatsApp…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login