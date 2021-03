Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) has concluded its training of the basic digital literacy for rural clusters in Northern Nigeria in March. The company said the program benefitted a total of 1,338 persons who came from across 10 states including Zamfara; Kaduna; Kwara; Kogi; Kogi; Sokoto; Jigawa; Nasarawa; Niger; and Plateau states….

