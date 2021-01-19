Tech4Dev targets 1000 learners in Nigeria’s rural clusters with digital literacy

Technology for Social Development (Tech4Dev) is planning to impact 1000 learners over a twelve-week period in ten rural clusters across ten states in Nigeria. The plan is part of efforts to empower vulnerable groups in rural clusters, especially in Northern Nigeria. To ensure success, Tech4Dev is partnering with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)…

