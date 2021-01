Tizeti, a solar-based internet service provider has rolled out its 4G LTE network in Edo State with monthly fixed broadband to cost users N4000. With the unveiling, the company is hoping to reduce the challenge of slow internet as well as make it affordable for many people within the state to access internet services. “Rolling…

