Last weekend, Isa Ali Pantami, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy, flew to Cairo, the Egyptian capital, to meet with his counterpart Amr Talaat, Egyptian minister of communications and information technology. The objective of the visit was to cement collaboration that will strengthen the African Union. But it could have been more. If Pantami…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login