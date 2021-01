The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is supporting a new committee to police the proliferation of scam activities in the blockchain industry. The Anti-Scam Task Force inaugurated by the Blockchain Industry Consortium at stakeholders meeting with the commission on 17 January, is made up of nine members drawn from the Cryptographic Development Initiative…

