Netflix launches new website for Top 10 movies and series

Subscribers and movie analysts alike have access to streaming data

Netflix, the global streaming platform, launched its new website where it shows data for its most popular TV shows and movies globally and for more than 90 individual countries.

The streaming platform has been reluctant to release its viewing figures since 2007 when it began streaming. It appears to be changing that position. Netflix announced last month that rankings will be based on hourly views, which the firm claims are a somewhat better measure of total movie performance.

After announcing last month that it will begin to shift the way it ranks its top titles, Netflix on Tuesday launched a new website where it will share those metrics every week.

“We measure hours viewed over the course of a week, starting on Monday and ending on Sunday with the lists being published on Tuesday,” Netflix staff said.

In the past, the streaming company has ranked titles based on the completion of at least the first two minutes of a film or TV show in its first 28 days on the service.

The weekly ranking hub will publish four weekly global Top 10 lists which will show hours viewed that week for English Films, English TV Series, Non-English Films, and Non-English TV Series. These lists are open to any content on Netflix’s app, including both original and licensed episodes and movies.

The streaming network said that the top 10 list for individual countries would not show hours viewed for each title at the country level as weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in Internet connectivity around the world.

Netflix said it would partner with Enrst and Young (EY), as the independent accounting company will examine their new viewing data, and their report will be out in 2022.