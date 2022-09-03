Mintyn Bank unveils platform to boost Nigeria’s e-commerce space

In a bid to expand its scope of support and quality of its financial services, Mintyn Online Bank’s marketplace has created a platform that can enable retail and corporate customers ranging from individuals to merchants, entrepreneurs, business corporations, and sole proprietors among others, to buy cheap and affordable groceries.

“Mintyn Bank Online marketplace addresses the problems many e-commerce businesses face, from price to logistics, to responsiveness and quality of service. The Marketplace allows individuals and corporations to purchase affordable groceries– beverages, toiletries, spices, and any fast-moving consumables, and have them delivered to their doorstep at a 20 percent price discount,” Obinna Ogbodo, Chief Operating Officer, Mintyn Online Bank, said.

Founded in 2020, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company says it has kept its promise of ensuring that its customers enjoy quality service and the best experience from its wide range of products, features, and offerings.

According to the company, the marketplace was introduced to ease customers’ stress when purchasing various products or groceries online.

Ogbodo explained that the innovation encourages bulk purchases, and also solves logistics challenges in conveying the food items to desired locations.

“In the case of buying food items, for example rice, a group of people can pool the funds and buy in bulk. Mintyn Bank logistics team which has warehouses across major estates in Nigeria will deliver for all to share. With that, if five dollars would have given you five cups, you can go home with 20 cups due to volume purchase, optimized by technology,” he noted.

To shop for groceries on the platform, Mintyn Bank says one must sign up and open a free Mintyn online bank account. Fund the bank account, and navigate to Mintyn Marketplace, click on personal shopping, add groceries items to the cart, fill in delivery details and check out.

After the order is processed, it will be delivered to your doorstep. “While you have to go to the market yourself to get these items, we bring these domestic items straight to you, saving you the stress of driving down to the market. From the comfort of your home, you tender your orders, and we swiftly deliver those grocery items straight to you,” Ogbodo said.