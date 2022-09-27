Mara offers free blockchain education to young Africans

Mara, a Pan-African digital finance ecosystem, has recently gathered over 4,000 digital finance and blockchain enthusiasts across Northern Nigeria to educate them at its first-ever community hangout in the region.

According to the company, this educational hangout is in line with the company’s commitment to train one million people and impact one billion lives.

Speaking about the sessions, a Mara representative described the Web3 enthusiasts as “forward thinkers who were acquiring future-proof knowledge to thrive and gain financial empowerment in the future.” According to him, by bridging the knowledge gap, the digital finance ecosystem is helping more people step into the maraverse and benefit from the financial freedom that Web3 promises.

During the hangout session, different Mara Ambassadors and speakers from Kano, Gombe, Adamawa, and other states in the Northern region took turns to help educate those in attendance. The sessions covered the importance of digital finance in boosting Africa’s economy and improving the lifestyle of the individuals, the financial opportunities that the blockchain would bring, Mara’s digital finance offerings, and opportunities that abound for members of the Mara Champion Network.

However, participants at the hangout shared their experience with the educational sessions, highlighting various new knowledge that they have acquired and the excitement to use that knowledge to better their lives, their communities, and the continent economically.

Also, the Mara educational train has made stops in many other locations including University campuses across Africa, where it has focused on equipping a Pan-African tribe of thinkers and builders participating in the transformation of their economic futures and that of their communities.

Earlier in the beginning of the third quarter of the year, Mara held blockchain masterclasses in Lagos and Nairobi where over 5,000 Web2 developers in attendance were trained on how to build a solid foundation as they transition into Web3. They were trained on decentralised exchanges, smart contracts and dApps.

Similarly, the company has launched its Mara Academy, a new, free online educational platform that will drive blockchain and digital finance capacity building in Africa.