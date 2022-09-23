Adaverse to host founders hangout to promote Cardano blockchain in Nigeria

Emurgo, a global blockchain technology company to host Cardano Blockchain Founders Hangout (BFH) in Abuja among Nigerian entrepreneurs on September 25, 2022.

According to the company, the Cardano event connects and identifies young Africans developing the next wave of socially impactful solutions using Web3.0 tools.

However, among the organisers are Vincent Li and Chuta Chimezie, both partners at Adaverse, who will be in Abuja on Sunday to meet with entrepreneurs, startups, blockchain developers, and other company representatives to hold discussions about the challenges faced by African Web3 startups and to offer solutions for all your startup needs.

According to the company, the event will highlight ground-breaking Web3 projects in Africa, Adaverse portfolio companies, Emurgo Africa’s investment goals, and how young entrepreneurs can get support for startup growth.

Recently, the BFH 1.0 was launched in Lagos Nigeria this year by Cardano accelerator Adaverse in partnership with Emurogo Africa. to drive Cardano awareness across the country and Africa at large,

During the event, the company recorded a huge gathering of over 200 attendees in Lagos – including startup founders in Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, blockchain evangelists, policy experts, and press media, among others, who were passionate about building a thriving digitally-relevant economy in Africa.