Imose Technologies to train unemployed Nigerians on mobile phone repairs

Imosé Technologies Limited, has kicked off a technical training academy to train young and unemployed Nigerians in the repair of mobile devices, graphic design using mobile apps and product photography.

The academy is expected to run for three months and participants will be issued certificates on conclusion of the programme.

Accoeding to the organisers, the target participants are Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 30 years living in Abuja, Benin City, Ibadan, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt.

The programme will also empower them with skills to serve in the telecommunications sector or launch into entrepreneurship.

“The Imosé Technical Training Academy is a corporate social responsibility initiative of Imosé Technologies Limited, and it is aimed at getting youths engaged and off the streets,” said Taiya Osayi-Izedonmwen Executive Director, Imosé Technologies Limited. “It will be an annual programme and run in partnership with Upskill Learning Centre to change the lives of passionate and interested Nigerian youths.”

As part of the company’s objective to have a structured, thorough and transparent process, the registration process for interested candidates was made open via the Imosé Technologies website and offline across its different service centres.

A series of screening and interviews were conducted to select the first batch of 30 candidates from an applicant pool of over 1000 for the programme, who kicked off their training on Saturday 9 April. All trainees will be compensated at the end of the three-month programme, while the best two performing candidates get instant employment with Imosé Technologies as well as cash prizes.

All participants will be provided with training kits to enable them to engage thoroughly in the training, and the training programme will be both theoretical and hands-on. The standard training module in mobile repair will cover topics including; disassembling and assembling of different mobile devices, mobile device motherboard and its components, working with chips on the Printed Circuit Board (PCB), solder and de-solder, using solder jumpers, replacing chips and components, charging ports, connectors and switches.

Since its creation in 2014, Imosé Technologies Limited has been committed to the development of high quality but affordable devices and platforms including mobile phones, desktop phones, universal 4G MiFis and routers, and the Omotab 2 educational tablet that enables access to information and knowledge for its valued customers.

“The Imosé Technical Training Academy is one way the technology company contributes to its host communities while grooming top talent that will deliver quality service and boost customers’ confidence in the company,” Osayi-Izedonmwen said.