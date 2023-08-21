How to chat creatively with WhatsApp’s AI generated sticker

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is taking a leap into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) with its new feature allows users to create personalised stickers using AI, giving a unique twist to conversations.

According to reports, WhatsApp Beta, the testing version of the app, has quietly incorporated support for AI-generated stickers. This marks the first instance of artificial intelligence being integrated into the platform. As of now, the opportunity to craft these AI stickers is being gradually unveiled to a select group of users who have updated to WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.17.14. This exclusive testing phase aims to ensure that the feature works seamlessly before a global release.

The concept behind this innovation is simple yet intriguing. Users can formulate their own stickers by providing a textual description of the desired visual to the AI. This imaginative process engages the user’s creativity while leveraging the capabilities of AI technology. The AI then interprets the description and generates a corresponding sticker, effectively turning words into visuals.

As WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, revealed in its report, this creative feature is currently accessible to a limited number of testers. Like all other stickers on the platform, the AI-generated stickers can be found in the stickers tab. To initiate the sticker-making process, users simply need to tap on the newly introduced “Create” button.

Here’s how you can create your own AI-generated stickers on WhatsApp:

1. Launch the WhatsApp app and open any chat.

2. Tap on the smiley icon located at the bottom to open the stickers window.

3. Once you have access to the AI sticker feature, click on the “Generate your own AI sticker” tab.

4. Select ‘Create’ and provide a description of the sticker you want to create.

5. The AI will present you with various options based on your description.



6. Choose the sticker that best aligns with your vision.

However, WhatsApp has not disclosed a specific timeline for when this AI sticker feature will be available to all users. Similarly, the parent company Meta has not revealed the name of the generative AI technology being employed to bring these stickers to life, gadgets 360 reported.

The implementation of generative AI comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in terms of security and copyright concerns. It remains to be seen whether Meta will take additional measures to safeguard these AI-generated stickers in the future.

WhatsApp users worldwide can anticipate the global rollout of this creative feature in the days to come, as the platform continues to explore the possibilities of merging artificial intelligence with everyday conversations