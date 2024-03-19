Google’s Gemini to power iPhone AI features — Report

Apple is reportedly negotiating with Google over the potential of getting Gemini to power the iPhone’s AI features.

According to Bloomberg, Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, confirmed that the company is spending “its time and effort” on artificial intelligence features and plans to release them to customers “later this year.”

Bloomberg suggests that the AI features built into Apple’s products could eventually be powered by a mix of first- and third-party AI models.

It disclosed that “Apple’s models could power on-device generative AI with iOS 18, releasing later this year, while cloud-based AI features like text and image generation could come via partnerships with the likes of Google.”

The report disclosed that the two parties had not decided on the terms or branding of an AI agreement or finalized how it would be implemented. It added that it was unlikely that any deal would be announced until June when Apple plans to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.